National Disaster Preparedness Day observed in districts





BOGURA: To mark the Day, a rally was brought out from the premises of deputy commissioner's office, and it paraded different roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same place where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayez Ahmed was present as chief guest and Additional DC (General) Ujjal Kumar Ghosh was in the chair.

Among others, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Azhar Ali, Assistant Director (AD) of District Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdul Hamid, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azizur Rahman, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Riazul Islam Riaz also spoke at the meeting.

Chief Guest DC Fayez Ahmed said Bangladesh is a role model in the world in combating disaster. The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to reduce casualties and damage following any disaster.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: To mark the Day, upazila administration brought out a rally in the morning, and it paraded different roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Upazila Parishad hallroom where Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahnaz Mithun Munni, Upazila Chairman Alhaz Hafizul Islam Pramanik, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abu Taher Md Shamsuzzaman, and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shafiul Islam spoke.

After the meeting, a fire-fighting display was held.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, a colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room where ADC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud was present as chief guest and DRRO Md Mokaram Hossain was in the chair.

The meeting was addressed, among others, by Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Hasan Parvez, Care Senior Manger Shafiqul Islam, POPI Programme Officer ANM Khalid, CAB General Secretary (GS) Monour Hossain Rony, Assistant Deputy Director of District Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Mobarok Ali, its Senior Station Master Md Momen Morshed, Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Kawser Ahmed, and Journalist Rajebul Haque Siddique Rocky.

Later, prizes were distributed among the winners of a drawing competition.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the Day, a rally was brought out from DC office premises, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended at the same place.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and ADC Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.

Among others, Additional Police Super Riazul Kabir, district AL President Golam Faruk Pinku, GS Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, DRRO Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Sadar UNO Shafiqur Ridwan Arman Shakil, and District Fire Service Assistant Director Md Iqbal were present as special guests.

After the meeting, a fire-fighting display was held on a local school ground.

PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, a rally was brought out from Central Shaheed Minar, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended on the Town Club premises.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the club conference hall where DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest and ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique was in the chair.

DRRO Md Majharul Haque presented his keynote paper in the programme.

Among others, ASP (Sadar circle) Md Shahnewaz also addressed the programme.

RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, a discussion meeting was held in DC office conference room with Additional District Magistrate Nurul Huda in the chair.









Among others, ASP Main Uddin, Panel Mayor Jamal Uddin, Agriculture Department DD Paban Kumar Chakma, Zila Parishad Member Monowara Akhter Jahan, and District Fire Service DD Ratan Kanti also spoke at the meeting.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from Rangamati Municipality Premises, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended on DC office premises.

Later, a fire-fighting display was held on DC office premises.

The National Disaster Preparedness Day-2020 was observed in the districts of the country on Tuesday with a view to raising mass awareness about natural calamities.BOGURA: To mark the Day, a rally was brought out from the premises of deputy commissioner's office, and it paraded different roads of the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same place where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayez Ahmed was present as chief guest and Additional DC (General) Ujjal Kumar Ghosh was in the chair.Among others, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Azhar Ali, Assistant Director (AD) of District Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdul Hamid, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azizur Rahman, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Riazul Islam Riaz also spoke at the meeting.Chief Guest DC Fayez Ahmed said Bangladesh is a role model in the world in combating disaster. The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to reduce casualties and damage following any disaster.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: To mark the Day, upazila administration brought out a rally in the morning, and it paraded different roads of the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Upazila Parishad hallroom where Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahnaz Mithun Munni, Upazila Chairman Alhaz Hafizul Islam Pramanik, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abu Taher Md Shamsuzzaman, and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shafiul Islam spoke.After the meeting, a fire-fighting display was held.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, a colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room where ADC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud was present as chief guest and DRRO Md Mokaram Hossain was in the chair.The meeting was addressed, among others, by Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Hasan Parvez, Care Senior Manger Shafiqul Islam, POPI Programme Officer ANM Khalid, CAB General Secretary (GS) Monour Hossain Rony, Assistant Deputy Director of District Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Mobarok Ali, its Senior Station Master Md Momen Morshed, Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Kawser Ahmed, and Journalist Rajebul Haque Siddique Rocky.Later, prizes were distributed among the winners of a drawing competition.LAXMIPUR: To mark the Day, a rally was brought out from DC office premises, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended at the same place.Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and ADC Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.Among others, Additional Police Super Riazul Kabir, district AL President Golam Faruk Pinku, GS Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, DRRO Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Sadar UNO Shafiqur Ridwan Arman Shakil, and District Fire Service Assistant Director Md Iqbal were present as special guests.After the meeting, a fire-fighting display was held on a local school ground.PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, a rally was brought out from Central Shaheed Minar, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended on the Town Club premises.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the club conference hall where DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest and ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique was in the chair.DRRO Md Majharul Haque presented his keynote paper in the programme.Among others, ASP (Sadar circle) Md Shahnewaz also addressed the programme.RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, a discussion meeting was held in DC office conference room with Additional District Magistrate Nurul Huda in the chair.Among others, ASP Main Uddin, Panel Mayor Jamal Uddin, Agriculture Department DD Paban Kumar Chakma, Zila Parishad Member Monowara Akhter Jahan, and District Fire Service DD Ratan Kanti also spoke at the meeting.Earlier, a rally was brought out from Rangamati Municipality Premises, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended on DC office premises.Later, a fire-fighting display was held on DC office premises.