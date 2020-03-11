Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Countryside

Carcasses being dumped in Padma River

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 10: Carcasses of cattle, dogs, cats and chickens are being dumped randomly in the Padma River here, causing serious health hazards and polluting the river water.
However, no organisation has so far taken any step against such dumping.
Tourists coming here from different parts of the country said such an unhygienic and unhealthy practice can only be prevented through creating awareness among people living on the riverbanks.
A recent visit to the riverbanks, adjacent to Rajshahi City, found carcasses of decomposed animals were lying at several places, spreading putrid smell in the entire area. Scavengers like crows, dogs and vultures were found swooped on the carcasses. The decomposed dead animals were found lying on the riverbanks days after days or floating on the river water. As a result, bad odour is spreading in the surrounding areas very quickly.
Sabrina Akhter, who came here to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Padma River at the southern side of Lalon Shah Mukto Mancha, said, "We know the Padma as the only recreation centre in Rajshahi. People from all walks of the society come here with families and friends to enjoy the beauty of the river. But, it becomes impossible to stay here for long due to bad smell from the floating carcasses in the river water. Subsequently, people lose interest to come here. Moreover, this is very harmful for the environment."
While talking to The Daily Observer, Rajshahi Rakkha Sangram Parishad President Liaqat Ali said it is possible to overcome such an undesirable situation if the district and police administration, Water Development Board, Rajshahi City Corporation, and the administration of the upazilas situated adjacent to the river in the district take a coordinated initiative.
Besides, it is necessary to launch a massive awareness campaign among people living near the riverbank areas, he also said.


