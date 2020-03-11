Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:37 AM
Bangladesh Street Theatre Festival concludes

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Culture Desk

The 18th Bangladesh Street Theatre Festival concluded on March 8 at Central Shaheed Minar premises in the city. On the concluding day of the fest, theatre troupes--- Shoukhin Theatre, Anushilan Theatre, Theatre Factory and Oboyob Natyadal staged their plays.
Shoukhin Theatre staged 'Daam Diye Kinechhi Bangla', written by Wahidul Islam and directed by Hamidur Rahman Pappu; Anushilan Theatre staged 'Buderam-er Kupe Pora', written and directed by Malay Bhowmick; Theatre Factory staged 'Talika', written and directed by Alok Basu and Oboyob Natyadal staged 'Tul Awaz', written and directed by Shahidul Haq Khan.
Bangladesh Poth Natok Parishad has been organising the festival since 2002. This year's festival was held from March 1 to March 8 at the Central Shaheed Minar premises. It featured 38 street plays by an equal number of theatre troupes from across the country.
General Secretary of Bangladesh Poth Natok Parishad Ahmed Gias and convener of the festival Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the concluding day of the festival.


