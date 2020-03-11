British Council and Dhaka Theatre to organise theatre workshop



The British Council, in collaboration with Dhaka Theatre, will organise a theatre workshop for the persons with disability and theatre activists from March 19 to March 23. The workshop will be held under DARE (Disability Arts: Redefining Employment), a three-year-long capacity development project of the British Council, for theatre activists and persons with disabilities in our society which was launched on last December.DARE aims to build goodwill for creating positive perception changes regarding the underprivileged persons with disabilities in the community. Hence, this workshop is an effort to promote their identity through empowerment and social inclusion. Initially, the workshop is being held in the divisional cities of Bangladesh.The British Council is working to create opportunities for equality, diversity, inclusive participation, and to generate a positive approach for persons with disabilities. Earlier in 2016, the British Council, Dhaka Theatre, and Graeae Theatre Company, UK, jointly organised the play 'A different Romeo and Juliet', featuring artists without disability in Dhaka.The deadline for the application is March 14. Applicants must be over the age of 18.