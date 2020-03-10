Video
Eight more phones added to IEDCR hotline

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Dr Meerjadi Sabrina Flora said no new coronavirus infected patient has been detected in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning.
Eight more new phone numbers have been added to the IEDCR hotline and people can also share information about COVID-19 with the Department of Health by dialling 16263, she said at her regular press briefing.
"At IEDCR four persons underwent blood, saliva and sweat tests and were found COVID-19 negative." she added.
Abul Kalam Azad, Director General for Health Services, ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute, and Dr Bardan Jung Rana, Bangladesh Representative of the World Health Organization were also present at the briefing.
Dr Flora said, "Since the news of the COVID-19 attack yesterday we received 509 calls on the hotline. There were many complaints about our hotline so eight new numbers have been added to the IEDCR hotline. The hotline numbers are: 01401184551, 01401184554, 01401184555,01401184556, 01401184559,01401184560, 01401184563,01401184568, 01927711784,01927711785, 01937000011,01937110011. One can also call the Department of Health by dialling 16263."




Regarding the COVID-19 positive patients she said, "The two came from Italy four to seven days ago. Besides, four other persons are currently in isolation and one in quarantine."
Dr Flora has advised, "Bangladeshi expatriates who have come back from abroad must stay at home for 14 days. Their relatives should also be aware of this quarantine period. The returnees should be reminded if they mistakenly come out of their house before the time.''
DG Health Dr Abul Kalam Azad said two more scanners each have been installed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Shah Amanat Airport and Sea port in Chittagong. One scanner each were installed at Sylhet Airport and Benapole land port.
"The Corona virus has spread everywhere and it is not surprising that three Bangladeshis have been identified positive," said Dr Bardan Jung Rana, Bangladesh Representative of World Health Organization.



