Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:18 PM
'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Support from developed states vital to combat climate change impact: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that country needs support to combat the impact of climate change.
"Bangladesh is not responsible for either increasing the planet's temperature or causing the excessive carbon emission but still it faces the worst consequence of climate catastrophe. This is not just, we must receive compensation and support from the countries which are responsible for this catastrophe," he made this comment as a chief guest at a discussion on "Climate Resilience Economy," organised by High Commission of Canada at a city hotel.
Referring to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's excellent initiatives in combating the impact of climate change, the Environment Minister said that under her leadership various adaptive traditional methods and resilience measures are being adopted by the local communities.
"We have achieved tremendous success in regards of adaptation due to PM's outstanding steps," he said.
He also said that Bangladesh government has spent about $2 billion dollar from the annul development programme to combat the impact of climate change over the last five years.
Besides, government also has spent about $ 450 million dollar from its own fund Climate Change Trust Fund for adaptation and resilience activities.
Talking about government's ability in regards of combating the impact of climate change, he said that it has become difficult for the Bangladesh government to address various climatic disasters properly due to its limited resources and financial condition.
"Therefore we want other developed countries to extend a helping hand both in using technology and getting funds," he said.
 Climate Change Minister also noted that already they have started updating Action Plan of Bangladesh Climate Change Strategies and National Adaptation Plan giving special focus on adaptation.
He also noted that government will set up Climate Vulnerability Forum (CVF) and Vulnerable -20 Group office under Department of Environment very soon as Prime Minister has agreed to be the president of CVF during COP-25 environment conference, last year in Spain's Madrid.  
From the office all the international correspondence and negotiation with the international community and donors and other important stakeholders will be dealt, he said.
However, Benoit Préfontaine, High Commissioner of Canada in Bangladesh, Chair of Parliamentry Standing Committee on Climate Change Ministry Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Secretary Ziaul Hassan, Additional Secretary (Environment) Mahmud Hassain, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi and others also spoke at the programme.


