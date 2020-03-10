Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:18 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Front Page

26 countries close schools

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

PARIS, Mar 9: The number of cases of novel coronavirus worldwide has crossed 110,000 people in 100 countries and territories with more than 3,800 dead and 26 countries announced or implemented some form of school closures.
The landmark figure came after Iran reported almost 600 new cases on Monday morning, taking its total number of infections past 7,000. China, where the virus first emerged late last year, remains the most affected country with more than
80,000 cases, but experts have expressed hope that the Chinese outbreak has peaked.
The coronavirus outbreak is hitting industries, economies across the globe. With more and more people choosing to stay home in the wake of the virus scare and primary education institutes temporarily discontinuing classes for children indefinitely, UN estimates nearly 300 million children to have been affected.
Over 25 countries have announced or implemented some form of school closures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 14 countries have mandated nationwide closure of schools, impacting around 290 million school-going kids who would normally attend pre-primary to upper-secondary classes.
As per the latest UN figures, more than countries have some sort of localised school closures in place. Should these nations also decide to mandate a nationwide closure of schools, the move is estimated to affect another 180 million school-going kids.
The countries that have nationwide closure of schools in place include China, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Georgia, Bahrain, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Republic of Korea.
India is among those countries that have localised closure of schools in place.    -AFP

Other such nations include Afghanistan, Bhutan, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Pakistan, Palestine, Ukraine, the UK, the United States and Vietnam




Of the total 291,550,056 school kids that are being affected due to school closures across the globe, a whopping 233,169,621 are in China.  The coronavirus outbreak has killed over 3,000 people across the world with more than 100,000 infected. The number of positive cases in India stands at 41 with no loss of life reported.
Governments are scrambling to respond to the outbreak with countries across Europe cancelling public gatherings, restricting attendances at sporting events and closing schools -- following similar measures in China and other Asian nations.
Italy is battling the deadliest outbreak outside of China with 366 people having died from 7,375 cases, much more deadly than in South Korea, which has seen a similar number of infections but just 51 deaths.
The Rome government is attempting to seal off roughly 15 million people in its hard-hit northern regions, forbidding travel around a vast area including the cities of Venice and Milan.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26 countries close schools
School shutdown not yet essential: Health Minister
Man to die for killing Wari girl  Saima after rape
Saudi seals off region, closes schools, universities over coronavirus
Govt taking steps over appeal for Khaleda’s release: Home Minister
Nine killed in road crashes in 4 districts
Prices of face masks, hand sanitizers sky rocket
HC not satisfied with government preparation to tackle coronavirus


Latest News
2 biker riders killed in Sirajganj road crash
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft