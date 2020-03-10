Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:18 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Front Page

School shutdown not yet essential: Health Minister

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, on Monday said there is no need to close schools due to fear of coronavirus as the situation is not uncontrolled yet.
"We are fully prepared. We need to work together to tackle the deadly virus," he made this comment at a press conference at his Secretariat office on Monday.
The Health Minister made this comment against the backdrop of coronavirus fear following three people had contracted the virus in Dhaka and it was confirmed on Sunday.
He urged all the school authorities to make available of hand wash and sanitizers so that students can keep them neat and clean.  
If the situation becomes uncontrolled then we will change the strategies with the help and suggestion from the Ministry of Health, he added.
He also urged people from      every walk of life to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.
In addition the Health Minister suggested not to hand shake with each other, washing hands properly, avoid public gatherings such as sports and wedding, especially expatriates not to visit Bangladesh now due to sensitivity of the virus.
When asked about the total number of scanning of the people till now in a bid to detect coronavirus, the Health Minister said about five lakh people were brought under scanning in different sea ports, land ports and airports.  
Elaborating more about the preparedness, the Health Minister informed that already 500 beds have been set up in the capital.
Besides, 100 beds are being readied at district level and 50-20 beds are at upazila level.
However, Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) today said no new coronavirus (COVID-19) case was detected in the past 24 hours since it announced the first three cases while the condition of the three infected persons were stable as they were being monitored at a hospital.




It also said that the conditions of three persons those tested positive with COVID-19 are stable in hospital and no new cases have been found in the country.


