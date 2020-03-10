School shutdown not yet essential: Health Minister





"We are fully prepared. We need to work together to tackle the deadly virus," he made this comment at a press conference at his Secretariat office on Monday.

The Health Minister made this comment against the backdrop of coronavirus fear following three people had contracted the virus in Dhaka and it was confirmed on Sunday.

He urged all the school authorities to make available of hand wash and sanitizers so that students can keep them neat and clean.

If the situation becomes uncontrolled then we will change the strategies with the help and suggestion from the Ministry of Health, he added.

He also urged people from every walk of life to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.

In addition the Health Minister suggested not to hand shake with each other, washing hands properly, avoid public gatherings such as sports and wedding, especially expatriates not to visit Bangladesh now due to sensitivity of the virus.

When asked about the total number of scanning of the people till now in a bid to detect coronavirus, the Health Minister said about five lakh people were brought under scanning in different sea ports, land ports and airports.

Elaborating more about the preparedness, the Health Minister informed that already 500 beds have been set up in the capital.

Besides, 100 beds are being readied at district level and 50-20 beds are at upazila level.

However, Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) today said no new coronavirus (COVID-19) case was detected in the past 24 hours since it announced the first three cases while the condition of the three infected persons were stable as they were being monitored at a hospital.









It also said that the conditions of three persons those tested positive with COVID-19 are stable in hospital and no new cases have been found in the country.





