Man to die for killing Wari girl  Saima after rape





Judge Qazi Abdul Hannan of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the judgement in presence of the lone accused Harun-ur Rashid.

Saima, a nursery student of Silverdale School, went missing after going out to

play in the afternoon on July 5 last year. Her body later was found on the 8th floor of their under construction building at 8:00pm, with a rope tied around her neck.

It was found later that the minor girl was raped and killed by Harun and then the killer dragged her body to the kitchen of a vacant flat on the 8th floor and fled the scene.

Saima's father Abdus Salam filed the case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Wari Police Station on July 6, 2019. Police on July 7 managed to arrest alleged killer Harun-ur Rashid from Cumilla.

On November 5, 2019, Mohammad Arjun, investigation officer of the case and inspector of the Detective Branch, submitted the charge-sheet against the accused.

The tribunal framed charges against Harun on January 2 in 2020.

On March 5, Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal fixed Monday for pronouncement of the judgement on completion both the prosecution and defence arguments.

The judge in his observation said, "The innocent child was subjected to maximum brutality, making us all ashamed as human being. So the accused cannot get any compassion from this court. It is logical to award him the maximum punishment."

A total of 14 witnesses out of 17 testified before the court on different dates in this sensational case.

Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, Saima's parents Abdus Salam and Sanzida Akter pleaded to execute the death sentence soon.

The tribunal lawyer Advocate Abdul Bari prosecuted the case for the state.

















