Nine killed in road crashes in 4 districts





Our Tangail correspondent reported that six passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed in a road accident in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy , 18, of Beltoil village, Sonam Uddin, 60, Mashraful, 8, Jakir Hossain, 40, Hafiz Uddin, 60, and his daughter Renu Akter, 25, of Kuratoly village in the upazila.

Police said the accident took place in Beltoil area on Gorai-Sakhipur Road when a truck hit the auto-rickshaw and private car. All victims are the passengers of the auto-rickshaw, they added.

Driver of the private car named Rabbi sustained injuries in the road accident.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station Saidur Rahman said police seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee.

In Dhaka, a young man was killed and another injured when a bus hit a motorbike in city's Jatrabari area on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Imon Sarkar, 24, son of Abdur Rab sarkar of Debidwar upazila in Cumilla district. The accident took place around 12:30pm when a bus hit the motorcycle carrying two people, leaving two people injured.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared Imon dead around 1:20pm, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp.

In Cumilla, a man was killed when a speeding lorry hit him on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway of Chandina upazila on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as M Barek Sarker, a resident of Borokamta Sarker Bari of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandina police Station M Abul Foysal said the accident took place in the area at about 8:00am when Barek was crossing the road. He died on the spot.

In Noakhali, college student Naeem, 18, son of M Manik of Iarpur village in Senbag upazila, died on the spot as a BRTC bus hit his motorbike near Choudhury Filling station in Tin Pukuria area of the upazila at around 9:00am, said Abdul Baten, Officer-in-Charge of Senbag police Station.

Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee, he said.















