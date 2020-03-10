Prices of face masks, hand sanitizers sky rocket





Since the government announcement of the identification of three Bangladeshi-born Italian citizens panic griped common people of the country.

However, the government has urged all to remain aware of the infection of the deadly virus and use face masks, hand wash and hand sanitizers for protection.

Visiting city's different medicine markets on Monday, this correspondent found that surgical masks were being sold at Tk 25 to Tk 30 per piece while it was sold at TK 2 to Tk 5 earlier.

Filtering masks was being sold at TK 200 to Tk 250 per piece on Monday,

which was sold at TK 50 to Tk 70 earlier. 100ml bottle of hand sanitizer was being sold at TK 100, which was TK 35 earlier and 400ml bottle at TK 300, which was sold at Tk 110 earlier.

Wholesalers at the Mitford medicine market said the price of these products has been increased due to huge demand.

But retailers claimed that wholesalers have intentionally stopped selling face masks to create artificial crisis in the market.

Visiting Mitford, Shahbag, Chankhar Pul and Puranapaltan area this correspondent found that prices of masks, hand wash and hand sanitizers have increased abnormally while it was sold at reasonable prices a day before.

Bangladesh Chemist and Druggist Samity Director Jasim Uddin said China has stopped exporting face masks to Bangladesh since last January and had started importing the masks from Bangladesh at a high price.

"Taking this opportunity, our dealers, importers and producers have started exporting face masks to china," he added.

"We have already asked exporters and producers to stop selling masks to foreign buyers to fulfil local demand of face masks and reduce the artificial crisis," he added.

Md Reazul Islam president of Dokan Malik Kallyan Samity said, "Some unscrupulous businessmen are trying to create an artificial crisis of the product to increase its price."

He said, "Only four companies-- RFL, Hill Fast, Atex and Barishal Bangla-started producing masks last year. But they are not capable to meet the growing demand of masks which was created in a day."

A local trader said most of the wholesalers stopped selling masks and are observing the market trend, he added.

The government should immediately take action against the errant businessmen, he added.

Saifuzzaman Eman, proprietor of Abdullah Pharmacy at Paltan area in the capital told the Daily Observer, "The stock of face masks, hand wash and hand sanitizers has finished on Sunday evening,"

The products are now available at city's Mitford area only but in exorbitant price.

















Prices of face mask, hand wash and hand sanitizer have increased within a few hours of the identification of three Coronavirus patients in the country.Since the government announcement of the identification of three Bangladeshi-born Italian citizens panic griped common people of the country.However, the government has urged all to remain aware of the infection of the deadly virus and use face masks, hand wash and hand sanitizers for protection.Visiting city's different medicine markets on Monday, this correspondent found that surgical masks were being sold at Tk 25 to Tk 30 per piece while it was sold at TK 2 to Tk 5 earlier.Filtering masks was being sold at TK 200 to Tk 250 per piece on Monday,which was sold at TK 50 to Tk 70 earlier. 100ml bottle of hand sanitizer was being sold at TK 100, which was TK 35 earlier and 400ml bottle at TK 300, which was sold at Tk 110 earlier.Wholesalers at the Mitford medicine market said the price of these products has been increased due to huge demand.But retailers claimed that wholesalers have intentionally stopped selling face masks to create artificial crisis in the market.Visiting Mitford, Shahbag, Chankhar Pul and Puranapaltan area this correspondent found that prices of masks, hand wash and hand sanitizers have increased abnormally while it was sold at reasonable prices a day before.Bangladesh Chemist and Druggist Samity Director Jasim Uddin said China has stopped exporting face masks to Bangladesh since last January and had started importing the masks from Bangladesh at a high price."Taking this opportunity, our dealers, importers and producers have started exporting face masks to china," he added."We have already asked exporters and producers to stop selling masks to foreign buyers to fulfil local demand of face masks and reduce the artificial crisis," he added.Md Reazul Islam president of Dokan Malik Kallyan Samity said, "Some unscrupulous businessmen are trying to create an artificial crisis of the product to increase its price."He said, "Only four companies-- RFL, Hill Fast, Atex and Barishal Bangla-started producing masks last year. But they are not capable to meet the growing demand of masks which was created in a day."A local trader said most of the wholesalers stopped selling masks and are observing the market trend, he added.The government should immediately take action against the errant businessmen, he added.Saifuzzaman Eman, proprietor of Abdullah Pharmacy at Paltan area in the capital told the Daily Observer, "The stock of face masks, hand wash and hand sanitizers has finished on Sunday evening,"The products are now available at city's Mitford area only but in exorbitant price.