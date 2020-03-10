HC not satisfied with government preparation to tackle coronavirus





The High Court (HC) on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction over the preparations taken by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in containing the spread of coronavirous.Expressing dissatisfaction, an HC bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader observed that although the government initiatives in tackling the novel Coronavirus are remarkable, there is 'lack of preparedness' to restrain its spread.It said the scanning of coronavirus infected patients coming from different countries through the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is not being properly held as two of the three digital thermal scanners at the airport are not functioningThe court asked the government to set up adequate thermal scanners at all ports, including Dhaka airport, to detect the virus-infected passengers.The HC bench passed the order with six-point directives as suo moto after submission of a report on coronavirus update by DGHS.The HC also asked the government to set up adequate thermal scanners at all ports.In the wake of price hike of masks, handwash and sanitizers, the court asked the government to operate mobile courts to prevent price hike of those items through artificial crisis.The order comes as the prices of those items increased abnormally after the authorities concerned on Sunday confirmed identification of the three patients in Bangladesh.The infected patients include two men and one woman and all of them are currently in quarantine.During hearing the court said, "We have seen in the media that people are in long queue in front of shops for masks. If you buy a mask at 80 to Tk100 it is so sad. So let the mobile court be conducted against those who are increasing the cost of masks and sanitisers in this crisis.The court then praised the government's initial steps to prevent the Corona virus, saying, "We hope the government will cautiously deal with Corona." After all, we will face this disaster as the whole nation is one. 'Earlier on the day, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) ABM Abdullah-Al-Mahmud Bashar submitted the report after collecting it from the DGHS.The court ordered the government to create awareness among people about coronavirus through newspaper advertisements.It asked authorities to issue clearance certificates for people coming from abroad to Bangladesh to ensure that they are not infected with coronavirus.On March 5, the HC on a suo moto move asked the DG of DGHS to explain whether the government had provided adequate equipment to prevent a coronavirus outbreak and test people for it at the ports in the country.The DG was also asked to inform the court on whether the government had taken steps to spread awareness among people on the virus.Advocate Ishrat Hasan, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, placed the newspaper report before the HC bench for necessary order.The death toll from the outbreak of Coronavirus that began in China climbed to 3,830 as of Sunday.It has infected 110,071 people globally, according to information of worldometer, said AP.Besides, a total of 62,280 patients (94 percent of total infected) have made recovery.