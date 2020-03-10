Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:17 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Coronavirus outbreak: Modi defers Dhaka trip

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Observer News Desk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17, after Dhaka detected its first cases of coronavirus and restructured the programme.
The event marking the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was
scheduled to take place on March 17.
"Prime Minister's (Modi) visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Ravish Kumar said.
On Sunday, Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus and urged citizens returning from six countries - China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and Thailand - to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days.
The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 110,000 globally as the outbreak reached more countries.


