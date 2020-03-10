Coronavirus outbreak: Modi defers Dhaka trip





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17, after Dhaka detected its first cases of coronavirus and restructured the programme.The event marking the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wasscheduled to take place on March 17."Prime Minister's (Modi) visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Ravish Kumar said.On Sunday, Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus and urged citizens returning from six countries - China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and Thailand - to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days.The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 110,000 globally as the outbreak reached more countries.