3 more returnees sent to hospital as virus suspects





The three returnees- who landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Singapore and Italy this morning - were sent to a hospital, the airport sources said.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry's Health Services Division Secretary Ashadul Islam on Monday said that there is no new detection of Coronavirus infected patients after Sunday. However, the IEDCR has kept 40 more persons under self quarantine for keeping in touch with the three infected persons.

He also informed that they have identified 94 suspected persons for the disease and kept them under observation. Of them, three persons were identified as infected while three more persons were kept in isolation as suspected.

Meanwhile, the DGHS on Monday asked the officials concerned to keep the passengers coming from 65 countries out of deadly coronavirus infected 108 countries in self quarantine for 14 days.

In a release of the DGHS, the instruction was given. It reads that it's mandatory for those who will come to Bangladesh (either Bangladeshi or foreigner) from these 65 countries must have to stay in voluntary or home quarantine.

Of the three patients, two men and a child, were sent to hospital for check-up as they had high temperature, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told journalists.

When asked about the Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus, who returned from Italy, he said, "We have no information on when they returned and by which airline. We are trying to find out as other passengers, crew, and pilots of that flight need check-ups too."

According to the DGHS release, the passengers of the 65 countries will have to ensure self quarantine. If anyone of them shows the symptoms of COVID-19, he or she must contact with the IEDCR Hotline instead of going anywhere else.

The countries are- China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Philippines, New Zealand, Cambodia, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Greece, Iceland, Denmark, San Marino, Czech, Israel, Portugal, Finland, Ireland, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Belarus, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Palestine, United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Algeria, Cameroon, and also 'Diamond Princess' Ship.

The DGHS further said the condition of three coronavirus infected patients who are undergoing treatment at hospital concerned is stable now.

Besides, those who came in contact with them are well in quarantine.















