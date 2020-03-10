Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:17 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Front Page

3 more returnees sent to hospital as virus suspects

Passengers from 65 countries must stay in quarantine: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

After detection of three Coronavirus infected people on Sunday, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday sent three more Bangladeshis to hospital as suspected Coronavirus victim.
The three returnees- who landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Singapore and Italy this morning - were sent to a hospital, the airport sources said.
Meanwhile, Health Ministry's Health Services Division Secretary Ashadul Islam on Monday said that there is no new detection of Coronavirus infected patients after Sunday. However, the IEDCR has kept 40 more persons under self quarantine for keeping in touch with the three infected persons.
He also informed that they have identified 94 suspected persons for the disease and kept them under observation. Of them, three persons were identified as infected while three more persons were kept in isolation as suspected.
Meanwhile, the DGHS on Monday asked the officials concerned to keep the passengers coming from 65 countries out of deadly coronavirus infected 108 countries in self quarantine for 14 days.
In a release of the DGHS, the instruction was given. It reads that it's mandatory for those who will come to Bangladesh (either Bangladeshi or foreigner) from these 65 countries must have to stay in voluntary or home quarantine.
Of the three patients, two men and a child, were sent to hospital for check-up as they had high temperature, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told journalists.
When asked about the Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus, who returned from Italy, he said, "We have no information on when they returned and by which airline. We are trying to find out as other passengers, crew, and pilots of that flight need check-ups too."
According to the DGHS release, the passengers of the 65 countries will have to ensure self quarantine. If anyone of them shows the symptoms of COVID-19, he or she must contact with the IEDCR Hotline instead of going anywhere else.
The countries are- China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Philippines, New Zealand, Cambodia, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Greece, Iceland, Denmark, San Marino, Czech, Israel, Portugal, Finland, Ireland, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Belarus, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Palestine, United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Algeria, Cameroon, and also 'Diamond Princess' Ship.
The DGHS further said the condition of three coronavirus infected patients who are undergoing treatment at hospital concerned is stable now.
Besides, those who came in contact with them are well in quarantine.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26 countries close schools
School shutdown not yet essential: Health Minister
Man to die for killing Wari girl  Saima after rape
Saudi seals off region, closes schools, universities over coronavirus
Govt taking steps over appeal for Khaleda’s release: Home Minister
Nine killed in road crashes in 4 districts
Prices of face masks, hand sanitizers sky rocket
HC not satisfied with government preparation to tackle coronavirus


Latest News
2 bikers killed in Sirajganj road crash
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft