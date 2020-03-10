Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:17 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Front Page

Biman cuts more than 50pc flight due to coronavirus

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Monday decided to reduce its international flight frequency to more than 50 percent due to passenger's scarcity as well as flight operation ban in some destinations for global outbreak of novel coronavirus.
"We have decided to reduce our total weekly flights to 68 from 142 in our 10 international destinations due to mainly passenger's scarcity amid the outbreak of coronavirus," Biman Managing Director
and CEO Mokabbir Hossain told reporters in the capital.
The national flag carrier operates international flights to Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Jeddah, Medina, Doha and Kuwait city.
Of the destinations, there will be no flight to Doha till further notice as the Qatar government today imposed ban on travelers of 14 countries including Bangladesh to hold back the outbreak of coronovirus there.
On Saturday, the Kuwait government suspended one-week flight operation from seven countries that included Bangladesh as well as the same reason. After the decision, the national flag carrier cancelled its two week flights to Kuwait city.
The passengers who have already purchased tickets for Doha or Kuwait will be able to get refund of their ticket money from Biman Bangladesh Airlines sales offices, the airlines authority said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26 countries close schools
School shutdown not yet essential: Health Minister
Man to die for killing Wari girl  Saima after rape
Saudi seals off region, closes schools, universities over coronavirus
Govt taking steps over appeal for Khaleda’s release: Home Minister
Nine killed in road crashes in 4 districts
Prices of face masks, hand sanitizers sky rocket
HC not satisfied with government preparation to tackle coronavirus


Latest News
2 bikers killed in Sirajganj road crash
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft