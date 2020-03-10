Biman cuts more than 50pc flight due to coronavirus





"We have decided to reduce our total weekly flights to 68 from 142 in our 10 international destinations due to mainly passenger's scarcity amid the outbreak of coronavirus," Biman Managing Director

and CEO Mokabbir Hossain told reporters in the capital.

The national flag carrier operates international flights to Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Jeddah, Medina, Doha and Kuwait city.

Of the destinations, there will be no flight to Doha till further notice as the Qatar government today imposed ban on travelers of 14 countries including Bangladesh to hold back the outbreak of coronovirus there.

On Saturday, the Kuwait government suspended one-week flight operation from seven countries that included Bangladesh as well as the same reason. After the decision, the national flag carrier cancelled its two week flights to Kuwait city.

The passengers who have already purchased tickets for Doha or Kuwait will be able to get refund of their ticket money from Biman Bangladesh Airlines sales offices, the airlines authority said.















