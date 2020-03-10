Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:17 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Front Page

Flashback March 1971

Left forces threw weight behind Bangabandhu

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Shahnaj Begum

After DUCSU extended full support for Bangabandhu's 7th March speech Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani came up with his formula on 9th March 1971.
Bhashani demanded that Yahya Khan declare the two wings of Pakistan free of
each other.
Maulana Bhasani held a mammoth rally at Paltan Maidan extending his support to Sheikh Mujib and asked Yahiya Khan to acknowledge the independence of Bangladesh.
Tikka Khan arrived in Dhaka on March 6. He wanted to be sworn in as the governor on March 9 to discharge his dual role of Governor and Martial Law Administrator for East Pakistan.
Finally he decided to be formally sworn in as Governor and summoned Justice Siddique, the then chief justice of East Bangla for the purpose of administering the oath.
Justice Siddique very politely declined and so did the other judges of the Dhaka High Court. This proved that Bangabandhu's directives were being obeyed even at that top level.
At the time of the war of liberation Leftist forces of East Pakistan in exile formed the Bangladesh Jatiya Mukti Sangram Samannoy Committee (Bangladesh National Freedom Struggle Organizing Committee) with Bhashani as the leader at Beleghata, Kolkata (Calcutta), West Bengal, India.
On the 9th September 1971 the exile Bangladesh Government at Kolkata, formed the 'All Party Advisory Committee' under his leadership.
On 9th March AL amended some of its earlier directives while at the same time issuing new ones.  
Essential public services were maintained. Banks operated to deal with transactions. However, the government offices together with other establishments continued to observe the general strike called by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman earlier.
In West Pakistan, there was yet no move on the part of the regime to initiate negotiations with the AL following Bangabandhu's speech on March 7.
Meanwhile, West Pakistan leaders in the west, like Air Marshal Asghar Ali Khan, constantly expressed that Yahya must hand over power to Sheikh Mujib to maintain peace in the country.
A series of meetings, however, went on at army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the apparent purpose of which was to find ways and means of tackling the popular movement in East Pakistan.




On the other hand, the army went on increasing the number of soldiers in East Pakistan through transporting them along the long circuitous route between Karachi and Dhaka via Ceylon [today's Sri Lanka], while pretending to mull over a peaceful negotiation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26 countries close schools
School shutdown not yet essential: Health Minister
Man to die for killing Wari girl  Saima after rape
Saudi seals off region, closes schools, universities over coronavirus
Govt taking steps over appeal for Khaleda’s release: Home Minister
Nine killed in road crashes in 4 districts
Prices of face masks, hand sanitizers sky rocket
HC not satisfied with government preparation to tackle coronavirus


Latest News
2 bikers killed in Sirajganj road crash
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft