Left forces threw weight behind Bangabandhu





Bhashani demanded that Yahya Khan declare the two wings of Pakistan free of

each other.

Maulana Bhasani held a mammoth rally at Paltan Maidan extending his support to Sheikh Mujib and asked Yahiya Khan to acknowledge the independence of Bangladesh.

Tikka Khan arrived in Dhaka on March 6. He wanted to be sworn in as the governor on March 9 to discharge his dual role of Governor and Martial Law Administrator for East Pakistan.

Finally he decided to be formally sworn in as Governor and summoned Justice Siddique, the then chief justice of East Bangla for the purpose of administering the oath.

Justice Siddique very politely declined and so did the other judges of the Dhaka High Court. This proved that Bangabandhu's directives were being obeyed even at that top level.

At the time of the war of liberation Leftist forces of East Pakistan in exile formed the Bangladesh Jatiya Mukti Sangram Samannoy Committee (Bangladesh National Freedom Struggle Organizing Committee) with Bhashani as the leader at Beleghata, Kolkata (Calcutta), West Bengal, India.

On the 9th September 1971 the exile Bangladesh Government at Kolkata, formed the 'All Party Advisory Committee' under his leadership.

On 9th March AL amended some of its earlier directives while at the same time issuing new ones.

Essential public services were maintained. Banks operated to deal with transactions. However, the government offices together with other establishments continued to observe the general strike called by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman earlier.

In West Pakistan, there was yet no move on the part of the regime to initiate negotiations with the AL following Bangabandhu's speech on March 7.

Meanwhile, West Pakistan leaders in the west, like Air Marshal Asghar Ali Khan, constantly expressed that Yahya must hand over power to Sheikh Mujib to maintain peace in the country.

A series of meetings, however, went on at army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the apparent purpose of which was to find ways and means of tackling the popular movement in East Pakistan.









On the other hand, the army went on increasing the number of soldiers in East Pakistan through transporting them along the long circuitous route between Karachi and Dhaka via Ceylon [today's Sri Lanka], while pretending to mull over a peaceful negotiation.





After DUCSU extended full support for Bangabandhu's 7th March speech Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani came up with his formula on 9th March 1971.Bhashani demanded that Yahya Khan declare the two wings of Pakistan free ofeach other.Maulana Bhasani held a mammoth rally at Paltan Maidan extending his support to Sheikh Mujib and asked Yahiya Khan to acknowledge the independence of Bangladesh.Tikka Khan arrived in Dhaka on March 6. He wanted to be sworn in as the governor on March 9 to discharge his dual role of Governor and Martial Law Administrator for East Pakistan.Finally he decided to be formally sworn in as Governor and summoned Justice Siddique, the then chief justice of East Bangla for the purpose of administering the oath.Justice Siddique very politely declined and so did the other judges of the Dhaka High Court. This proved that Bangabandhu's directives were being obeyed even at that top level.At the time of the war of liberation Leftist forces of East Pakistan in exile formed the Bangladesh Jatiya Mukti Sangram Samannoy Committee (Bangladesh National Freedom Struggle Organizing Committee) with Bhashani as the leader at Beleghata, Kolkata (Calcutta), West Bengal, India.On the 9th September 1971 the exile Bangladesh Government at Kolkata, formed the 'All Party Advisory Committee' under his leadership.On 9th March AL amended some of its earlier directives while at the same time issuing new ones.Essential public services were maintained. Banks operated to deal with transactions. However, the government offices together with other establishments continued to observe the general strike called by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman earlier.In West Pakistan, there was yet no move on the part of the regime to initiate negotiations with the AL following Bangabandhu's speech on March 7.Meanwhile, West Pakistan leaders in the west, like Air Marshal Asghar Ali Khan, constantly expressed that Yahya must hand over power to Sheikh Mujib to maintain peace in the country.A series of meetings, however, went on at army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the apparent purpose of which was to find ways and means of tackling the popular movement in East Pakistan.On the other hand, the army went on increasing the number of soldiers in East Pakistan through transporting them along the long circuitous route between Karachi and Dhaka via Ceylon [today's Sri Lanka], while pretending to mull over a peaceful negotiation.