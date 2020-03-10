Cabinet endorses PM's directives to contain Covid-19 outbreak





Urging the country's people for not being panicked with Coronavirus, Sheikh Hasina on Monday suggested avoiding any mass gathering.

The Prime Minister made the call while talking about coronavirus at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at her office

with the PM in the chair.

"The government has taken several measures to protect the people from the disease. Since it's a contagious virus, she has directed to avoid mass gathering as much as possible. At the same time, she requested the people not to get panicked," Health Services Division Secretary Md Ashadul Islam on Monday said at a press briefing at the Secretariat after the Cabinet meeting.

After the meeting Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat while Health Services Division Secretary Md Ashadul Islam accompanied him.

While replying a query, Ashadul Islam told reporters that there is no new detection of Coronavirus infected patients after Sunday. As a result, the number of infected patient remains as it was. However, the authority has kept 40 more persons under self quarantine for keeping in touch with the three infected persons.

The secretary also informed that they have identified 94 suspected persons for the disease and kept them under observation. Of them, three persons were identified as infected while three more persons were kept in isolation as suspected.

Ashadul Islam said the government has started taking preparations from the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"We've taken three-tier measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The first measure was to prevent entry of the virus into Bangladesh, while the second one is controlling its transmission in the case of entry and third is the overall management in this regard," he said.

Following the coronavirus cases detection in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister gave the authorities concerned the necessary directives in this regard, he added.

He said people know only how many people are being affected or died in coronavirus from media, but they don't know how many people get cured after virus infection.

"So, there's no need to get panicked. Most of the infected people are being cured," he said.

Addressing the meeting of Awami League central executive committee Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government is ready to tackle coronavirus situation.

She said, "The celebration of Mujib Barsha has changed a bit because of coronavirus."

The meeting of the Awami League Central Executive Committee was held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister who is the President of the party.

The Prime Minister said, "There is no need to accumulate masks and wear it unnecessary. But always be clean. Many people are buying masks. No need to do this. Only those who have coughed should be careful. "

The Prime Minister said, "There is nothing to be afraid of coronavirus. We are taking measures to prevent and cure from this disease. We have prepared three hospitals in Dhaka and government hospitals at district and upazila level.

She said, "We have taken a big initiative to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu where millions of people will gather but we stopped the gathering. We have even postponed the children's ceremony on March 26 so that it does not harm people in any way."

"But we will continue other programs. We will organize children's ceremonies on small scale and place floral wreaths at Dhanmondi and Tungipara to shoe respect to Bangabandhu," she said.



















