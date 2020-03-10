Prices of essentials shoot up amid  coronavirus fear  



The photo shows many students of Notre Dame College on Monday without masks as they fail to buy as panic-buying of the product in Dhaka has been triggered by news of the first confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. People also allege many traders hoarding masks, handwash and sanitisers. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Traders said there is a crisis of essential goods due to sudden panic buying. However, the buyers claim that the traders are increasing prices of essentials to maximize profits.

Dr Zafor Ahmed, Commerce Secretary said despite having sufficient stock of essential commodities, some unscrupulous traders are hiking the prices in the market taking advantage of the coronavirus scare.

He said that the government will start drives to control the high price.

He said overall export and import, including of essential commodities, have been severely affected by the global coronavirus epidemic.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital on Monday this correspondent found the price of rice, vegetable, edible oil, egg, lemon, broiler chicken, ginger, garlic and green chili has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 20.

According to sources, coarse Sawrna rice was selling at Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg while BR-28 at Tk 44 to Tk 46 which was sold at Tk 38 last week.

Moreover, Jirasail was sold at Tk 45 per kg compared to Tk 40 and Kalijira at Tk 105 compared to Tk 90 to Tk 100 last week. Najirshail rice was retailed at Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg and its standard variety at Tk 52 to Tk 55 a kg.

Ibrahim Hossain, a rice trader of the Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, the price of rice of all varieties has increased by Tk 3 to Tk 5 in the last one month. Coarse rice prices have risen the most.

Nizam Uddin, Secretary General of the Babu Bazar Rice Traders Association said the price of rice slightly increased this time every year. This is normal, because it is not the rice cultivation season. Prices have risen for the rice crisis. And stock of the old rice is almost exhausted. It will take another two months for the new rice to arrive. So before April, the price of rice will not drop, he said.

Green chili was sold from Tk 60 to Tk 70 on Saturday but now it is selling at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg.

Onion prices have decreased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 a kg over this week. The local variety of onions was selling from Tk 70 to TK 80 per kg, while the imported variety was retailing at Tk 60 to Tk 80 a kg on Monday.

The prices of garlic increased from Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg suddenly. Garlic imported from China sold from Tk 80 to Tk 90 one month ago a kg while its local variety was sold from Tk 60 to Tk 70 a kg. Garlic imported from India was sold from Tk 70 to Tk 80 a kg.

The local variety of ginger was sold from Tk 80 to Tk 90 a kg and the imported variety from Tk 100 to Tk 120 a kg last 15 days ago. But now it is being sold from Tk 130 to Tk 150 in the local markets.

A kg soybean oil (loose) was found retailing at Tk 92 to Tk 95 in Monday which was Tk 85 to Tk 87 on Saturday.

Besides, bottled soybean oil is being sold at Tk 105 to Tk 110 per litre and palm oil at Tk 90.

Sugar price increased to Tk 72 per kg from Tk 68 on Saturday.

Papaya was found retailing at Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg, bitter gourd at Tk 100 to Tk 115 a kg, aubergine at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a kg. The price of cucumber was Tk 40 to Tk 45 a kg, carrot Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg and tomatoes Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg. Potato is being sold at Tk 25 per kg.

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 150 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.

Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. The prices of meat remained stable on Monday. The beef was sold from Tk 550 to Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.















