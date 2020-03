Death anniv

To pray for the salvation of his soul milad mahfil, Quran Khwani and special prayers will be offered at mosques, madrashas and orphanages in his village home.

















The 18th death anniversary of M.A. Khaleque Sheikh, a valiant freedom fighter of Gopalganj will be observed today (Tuesday). He is the father of Ashraful Alam Paplu, Member, Cultural Sub-Committee of Awami League.To pray for the salvation of his soul milad mahfil, Quran Khwani and special prayers will be offered at mosques, madrashas and orphanages in his village home.