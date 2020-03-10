Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
City News

One dengue patient hospitalised in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

One new dengue patient was hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to daily update from DGHS, two dengue patients are being treated at various private and government hospitals in Dhaka.
Since the beginning of this year, 250 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 248 had been discharged from hospitals. Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year. The government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths.    -UNB


