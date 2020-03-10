Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:16 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home City News

Speaker for incorporating all in women’s advancement

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Monday underscored the need for incorporating all in the women's advancement introduced under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"The greatest Bengali of all times Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had paved the way of women's political and economic empowerment inserting a provision in the Constitution on equality of men and women," she said.
The Speaker was addressing a seminar titled "Bangladesh in Women Empowerment: Contributions of Sheikh Hasina" organised by Bangladesh Mohila Awami League (BMAL) at Kabi Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum in the city, marking the International Women's Day.




Awami League (AL) Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki addressed the seminar as the special guest with BMAL President Safia Khatun in the chair.
BMAL General Secretary Mahmuda Begum delivered the welcome speech while its International Affairs Secretary Barrister Farzana Mahmud presented a keynote in the seminar. Noting that Bangabandhu had paved the way of women's political empowerment by incorporating a provision into the Constitution on women reserved seat in the parliament.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight more phones added to IEDCR hotline
Support from developed states vital to combat climate change impact: Minister
Death anniv
Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) gave an honourary crest
One dengue patient hospitalised in 24 hrs
Speaker for incorporating all in women’s advancement
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handing over a crest to a woman entrepreneur
Refurbished cyclone centres to shelter 1.3 lakh people in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
2 bikers killed in Sirajganj road crash
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft