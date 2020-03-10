Speaker for incorporating all in women’s advancement





"The greatest Bengali of all times Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had paved the way of women's political and economic empowerment inserting a provision in the Constitution on equality of men and women," she said.

The Speaker was addressing a seminar titled "Bangladesh in Women Empowerment: Contributions of Sheikh Hasina" organised by Bangladesh Mohila Awami League (BMAL) at Kabi Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum in the city, marking the International Women's Day.









Awami League (AL) Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki addressed the seminar as the special guest with BMAL President Safia Khatun in the chair.

BMAL General Secretary Mahmuda Begum delivered the welcome speech while its International Affairs Secretary Barrister Farzana Mahmud presented a keynote in the seminar. Noting that Bangabandhu had paved the way of women's political empowerment by incorporating a provision into the Constitution on women reserved seat in the parliament. -BSS



