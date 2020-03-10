

Safer roads still a far cry



True when something tragic, or happy, occurs in our lives we usually relate it to destiny, it is still true that people should take utmost caution as accidents may take place anytime and anywhere, not just while being on roads; but does not the relevant departments of the government have any responsibility to protect those lives that are lost on roads? They have. But they are oblivious of their duty.



To bring discipline on roads and highways we have the communications ministry, traffic police, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and even there are transport owners associations. Have we ever heard from these associations that they took any step for bringing down deaths on the roads? Instead what we have seen that when cross-sections of people demand for increasing punishment for errant drivers, they take side with drivers who usually go unpunished after committing crimes on the roads.











In Bangladesh, road accidents take place because of poor driving, adverse roadside environment, poor designs of junctions, overloading, unfit vehicles and absence of effective patrolling on the highway, etc. Pedestrians also have to take their share of blame for fatalities on roads. Therefore, the fact of the matter is clear: if driving licenses go to the right hands and other problems such as adverse roadside environment, poor designs of junctions, overloading, unfit vehicles and absence of effective patrolling on the highway are addressed effectively, deaths from road accidents will substantially decrease. There should not be any doubt about this.



Each life is valuable whether that man is important or not in society. When the so-called important persons of society die in accidents, then the relevant people show some signs of seriousness, they must also be serious about lives of those multitudes of unimportant people also that make our nation. It seems the concerned people in Bangladesh have taken deaths on roads just as a matter of fate, or they may think it is only the people who need to take care of themselves while on roads. Had that not been the case, we would have witnessed sincere and serious efforts adopted by the government to reduce accidents. Here, everyday dozens of people perish while travelling on roads. Barely couple of days back and in less than 24 hours, the total number of deaths atood at least 25 in districts such as Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Mymensingh, Cumilla, Dhaka and Panchagarh.