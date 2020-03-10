Goodbye Mash!







The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) high-ups recently declared that they are going to select a new cricket captain for a new ODI after the Zimbabwe tour. Showing respect to the BCB's decision, Mashrafe decided to goodbye cricket. He thanked his teammates, team management, selectors, board authorities and staffs. He termed his cricket fans as 'the heart of Bangladesh cricket.'



One of his recent responding with the media persons sparked out criticism many ones and was much-talked-about issue. Some of his fans were also skeptic about his involvement in the last controversial general election. However, his efforts to the Bangladesh cricket team is really praiseworthy, fantastic and unbelievable.



Mashrafe has led Bangladesh since 2010 in ODI in two stints and is the most successful, having won 50 of 88 matches. Bangladesh played one test under his leadership, which he won. In his first tenure in year 2010, the right-arm pacer led Bangladesh to three wins in seven matches against England. With around three years' gap Mashrafe was again given charge to lead Bangladesh in ODIs in 2014 and has since led in 47 wins in 81 games.



Lastly Mashrafe completed a fantastic 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe. He can goodbye cricket but his fans will never be forget his contribution in the days to come. In the same time, he will accompany all the good initiative of Bangladesh cricket in future.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

Letter

