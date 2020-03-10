

Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…



Hundredth birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will begin from 17th March and the government is observing the year as Mujib year. It is normal that Bangladesh's friend-state Indian Prime Minister will participate in the Mujib Year. Rather, it would be unusual if the Prime Minister's of our friend state will not be present in the ceremony.



Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Mujib year celebration far before the recent Delhi violence. Media of the two countries were proclaiming for a while that The Indian prime minister will join the Mujib year celebration. Those who have been anti-Indian for all the time said why Gujarat's sectarian Modi's is invited in the 100th birth anniversary programme of secular Mujib?

According to their demands, medical treatment, onion, education, spices, clothes, cows, etc of India are Halal, There is no the opportunity to withdraw the invitation of Narendra Modi by of Bangladesh government because the relation between Bangladesh and India is important. Whatever happens in India, we have to consider the overall relation with the country. The incident of Delhi is unfortunate but Bangladesh's relationship with India cannot be redevised considering only one factor.



To make any decision, overall environment and geo-political situation has to taken under consideration. Whatever we say, after all the incidents of Delhi is an internal issue of India. It's the duty of Indian government to provide security to the Muslims citizens of the country.



Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Dhaka on Monday, March 2 and held meetings with two Bangladesh ministers and foreign secretary to discuss about the Indian prime minister's Dhaka visit. Narendra Modi's Dhaka visit has been confirmed from these meetings.



India's foreign secretary came to Dhaka and met Bangladesh's Foreign on the backdrop of Various Islamist parties and organization of Bangladesh announced to oppose Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka over recent Delhi riots. He paid courtesy call to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, He also met Senior Minister Obaidul Quader and Foreign Minister A k Abdul Momen.



The main objectives of these discussions were to confirm Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka. After the successive meetings both the countries confirmed Indian Prime Minister's Dhaka visit.



Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, they will give due respect to the invited guests. The Minister clearly said that "He will come as prime minister of India". We invited him and we are very happy that he accepted our invitation. The ministers also mentioned that the he will come to Bangladesh as state guest and according to our tradition it's our duty to look after our guest. And we will perform our duty with pride.

Which means the protests or objections raised in Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in the context of riots in Delhi is not being considered by the Bangladesh government. And it is quite normal.



After the meeting with Indian foreign Secretary, answering to journalist minister Obaidul Quader said that the government is not embarrassed with anyone's announcement of resistance. He said, I think it's the moral duty of the people to support the stand of Bangladesh Government.



No Islamic states have expressed concerns over Delhi incident other than their arch-rival Pakistan. Because Secular claimant Aam Aadmi Party-AAM is in the power of Delhi state government though Narendra Modi's BJP is the ruling party of India. In the elections held shortly before the incident who returned to power with an overwhelming majority.



Constitutionally the responsibility of the security of people is in their hand. In that case, the state government should be accused first.



Yes, name of Narendra Modi's party BJP has come to light in the Delhi violence. But no one has yet been able to prove that the violence was carried out by the central government or state assistance. So there is no chance of mention it as a communal conflict and it must be termed as an internal issue of India.



There is no possibility of Degradation of Indo-Bangladesh diplomatic relation over the issue.



I am finishing my writing with information for those who came down to the field to go up against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit over the Delhi issue. Bangladesh will host the 10th summit of D-8 which is an organization of the eight largest Muslim countries in the Mujib Year. The summit is scheduled to begin at the 3rd week of April. The D-8 member states are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.



Bangladesh will be declared chairman in the next Dhaka summit of D-8 which coincidentally matched with the 100th birth anniversary celebration of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 2020 and the golden jubilee celebration of independence 2021.



As member state Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi will attend the conference. Yes I am talking about the nephew of 71's General Amir Abdullah Khan NiaziI under 3 million people were killed and 2. Do you have any other record of killing that much Muslims together? If not, let us come together and raise the demand to suspend Pakistan from D-8 and resist Pakistani Prime Minister in D-8 conference. With the sake of International Politics, how come that would be possible? If not so, there is no right that you call for resistance against the Indian Prime Minister in Bangladesh for their internal issue. So come, accepting the state decision as citizen of Bangladesh let welcome our guest.











The writer is Bangladesh correspondent, India Today/ Aaj Tak Television





