Workshop for journos begins in Gaibandha

A total of 25 journalists of print and electronic media including news agency are taking part in the training workshop. GAIBANDHA, Mar 9: A two-day training workshop for the journalists on Strategic Communication to Ensure Good Governance has begun at the Circuit House of the town here on Monday.National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) has arranged the workshop under Platforms for Dialogue (P4D) Project.In the morning, an inaugural function was held at the hallroom of the Circuit House with District Information Officer Haider Ali in the chair.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function and inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.Deputy Director on NIMC Abuzar Gaffari made a speech welcoming all in the workshop while sub-assistant engineer of NIMC Mohammad Rasel moderated the function.Earlier, Regional Coordinator-Rangpur, P4D Rehena Begum spoke at the event and said the P4D is a three-year project funded by the European Union and being implemented through the British Council under guidance from the Cabinet Division of Government of Bangladesh in 21 districts across the country.The objective of the project is to support the Cabinet Division in promoting inclusive governance at local and national levels, she said adding that the project has been running at Boali, Ramchandrapur and Kholahati unions of Sadar Upazila in the district since July, 2018.DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took initiatives to ensure good governance to the people through applying various strategies like National Integrity Strategy (NIS), Right to Information (RTI) Act-2009, Citizen's Charter (CC), Grievance Redress System and Annual Performance Agreement.The DC also urged the journalists to popularise the strategies to the people through publishing reports in this regard at their respective media so that the people could apply it to get their desired services from the service providers properly.On the inaugural day, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat, Programmer of NIMC M. Abdus Salam and Sadar UNO Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee conducted the training sessions on NIS, RTI Act-2009 and CC as resources persons respectively.A total of 25 journalists of print and electronic media including news agency are taking part in the training workshop.