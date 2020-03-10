Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:15 PM
Two houses burnt at Gafargaon

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Mar 9: Two houses were gutted in a fire at Nalchira Village under Panchbag Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Gafargaon Fire Service Station Officer Rezaul Karim said the fire broke out at the house of one Bodiuzzaman of the village and engulfed adjoining houses, burning those down to ashes.
On information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals.
The damage in the fire was estimated at about Tk 3 lakh.


