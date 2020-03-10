Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Two minor girls drown in Gopalganj

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Mar 9: Two minor cousin sisters drowned in a pond in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased are: Shoshi Mandol, 3, daughter of Khonon Mandol, and her cousin Shreeja Mandol, 3, daughter of Bipul Mandol.
Inspector of Sindhiaghat River Police Outpost M Abul Basar said the girls were playing on the bank of a pond before slipping into   its waters around 3pm.
Their floating bodies were found at around 4:30pm, the inspector added.


