Two minor girls drown in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Mar 9: Two minor cousin sisters drowned in a pond in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased are: Shoshi Mandol, 3, daughter of Khonon Mandol, and her cousin Shreeja Mandol, 3, daughter of Bipul Mandol.

Inspector of Sindhiaghat River Police Outpost M Abul Basar said the girls were playing on the bank of a pond before slipping into its waters around 3pm.

Their floating bodies were found at around 4:30pm, the inspector added.







