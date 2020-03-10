FF Khitish Chandra passes away



PIROJPUR, Mar 9: Freedom Fighter (FF) and former president of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) District Unit Dr Khitish Chandra Mondal died of old age complications at his own residence in the town on Monday at around 9am. He was 84.He served as the Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation in the Third Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Cabinet.His Janaja prayer was held on the Uttarpara Primary School premises.Later, he was buried with state honour at Municipal Shasan in the town at 4pm.FF Khitish Chandra Mondal left his wife, one daughter, two sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.