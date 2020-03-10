Two killed in two districts





CUMILLA: A Bangladeshi man was allegedly beaten to death by two Indian men on the no man's land at Nishchintapur border under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Anwar Hossen alias Anu Mia, 45, was a resident of Hankijla area in the upazila.

Family sources said Anu had a grocery shop in the area. Kamrul, 28, a resident of UNC Nagar area in the Indian part of the border, owed Anu Tk 480. An altercation between Anu and Kamrul started over the money near No. 78 pillar in the area at about 2pm.

Later, one Faruk Mia of the area joined Kamrul. Both Kamrul and Faruk Mia possess Indian citizenship. They beat Anu mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.

Panchthubi Union Parishad Chairman Iqbal Hossen Bahalul said Kamrul is known as a drug trader in the area.

Extra members of Border Guard Bangladesh were deployed in the area to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

BOGURA: Miscreants stabbed an AL activist to death in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Abdul Hakim, 60, was a resident of Beragari Village under Gohail Union in the upazila.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanatan Chakrabarti said miscreants stabbed Abdul Hakim in the area about 9pm, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

District AL Joint Secretary Asadur Rahman Dulu said he was an active activist in the area.















