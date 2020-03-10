Gaibandha Sadar UZ model mosque work begins





Public Works Department (PWD) is implementing the work at Tk 12.47 crore while government will provide the fund, official sources said.

On Sunday morning, Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the work as chief guest through unveiling its plaque.

At that time, Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly since 2009 for overall development in all sectors of the country to build a happy and enriched nation.

A series of development works have already been done by the Religious Ministry, she said adding that, a new project had been taken to build 560 model mosques across the country so that the Muslim devotees can offer their prayers at the mosques peacefully.

The whip also instructed the officials concerned and the contractor to complete the work of the model mosque timely and without any criticism.

PWD Executive Engineer Morshed Hossain, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, and Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation Azmal Haque, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prasun Chakrabartee were also present on the occasion.

While talking to The Daily Observer, PWD Executive Engineer M. Morshed Hossain said the work would be completed by December, 2021, it is expected.

















GAIBANDHA, Mar 9: Construction work of Gaibandha Sadar Upazila Model Mosque under the project of '560 Model Mosque Building' has begun at Narayanpur, adjacent to Khankashari area of the town on Sunday.Public Works Department (PWD) is implementing the work at Tk 12.47 crore while government will provide the fund, official sources said.On Sunday morning, Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the work as chief guest through unveiling its plaque.At that time, Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly since 2009 for overall development in all sectors of the country to build a happy and enriched nation.A series of development works have already been done by the Religious Ministry, she said adding that, a new project had been taken to build 560 model mosques across the country so that the Muslim devotees can offer their prayers at the mosques peacefully.The whip also instructed the officials concerned and the contractor to complete the work of the model mosque timely and without any criticism.PWD Executive Engineer Morshed Hossain, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, and Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation Azmal Haque, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prasun Chakrabartee were also present on the occasion.While talking to The Daily Observer, PWD Executive Engineer M. Morshed Hossain said the work would be completed by December, 2021, it is expected.