Dwellers of ex-enclave Dasirachhara cannot sell land





But they have got the field Khatian and the map reading their respective land ownership.

In addition, there are many pending issues, including record-related problems.

As a result, the dwellers in the locality are getting exposed to various complications relating to their land ownership. On March 27 in 2019, the gazette-related issues were settled. But it is unknown when the land selling-purchasing problem will be solved.

The area of the abandoned enclave is 1,643.44-acre.

At mid-night on July 31 in 2015, following the implementation of Mujib-Indira land border agreement, a total of 111 enclaves within Bangladesh boundary and 51 enclaves within India boundary were added to respective countries' geographies.

The dwellers in the captive enclaves got the chance to enjoy citizenships of both nations.

Through the execution of the enclave accord, the land ownership distribution process was started.

On November 9 in 2017, the ownership papers were formally handed over to the dwellers in Dasirachhara. But in the absence of the publication of the gazette and RS Khatian, they cannot sell their land on their urgent need.

Locals Noor Alam, Abdul Karim and Afsar Ali said, noticeable developments have taken place in 111 ex-enclaves in public and private sectors over the last four years.

The developments included electricity connection, community clinic, road, bridge and culvert, school, college, madrassa and national identity card. But the land issues were not corrected.

Most of the locals in Dasirachhara are solely depended on land. The land is their ultimate belonging when it is any emergency for money.

In many times, they require selling land for managing money for education, marriage, treatment and death cases.

Ex-president Altaf Hossain of Bangladesh-India Enclave Exchange Coordination Committee-Bangladesh's Dasirachhara Unit said, people of Dasirachhara are deprived of land-selling and purchasing due to lack of RS Khatian and non-publication of the gazette.

Marrying son and daughters, educating the children and treating the old and others are hindered for not being able to sell land, he added.

General Secretary Golam Mostafa of the Coordination Committee-Bangladesh said, a dispute has been created due to recording of my land in other's name by a vested quarter.

He claimed that more than 50 ones in Dasiarchhara are facing the same problem.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mchhuma Arefin said, 'We've got in hand the gazette copy of 3275 RS khatians of Dasirachhara Mouja,' adding, 'Fixing the tax of the neighbouring mouja, the land registration activities shall be started soon.'















