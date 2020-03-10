Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:14 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Countryside

Dwellers of ex-enclave Dasirachhara cannot sell land

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Anil Chandro Roy

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Mar 9: Being freed from the virtual dark life of 68 years a two-year back, people of former Dasiarchhara enclave at Fulbari Upazila in the district cannot avail themselves of selling and purchasing land due to lack of RS Khatian (one kind of ownership document).
But  they have got the field Khatian and the map reading their respective land ownership.
In addition, there are many pending issues, including record-related problems.
As a result, the dwellers in the locality are getting exposed to various complications relating to their land ownership. On March 27 in 2019, the gazette-related issues were settled. But it is unknown when the land selling-purchasing problem will be solved.
The area of the abandoned enclave is 1,643.44-acre.
 At mid-night on July 31 in 2015, following the implementation of Mujib-Indira land border agreement, a total of 111 enclaves within Bangladesh boundary and 51 enclaves within India boundary were added to respective countries' geographies.
 The dwellers in the captive enclaves got the chance to enjoy citizenships of both nations.
 Through the execution of the enclave accord, the land ownership distribution process was started.
On November 9 in 2017, the ownership papers were formally handed over to the dwellers in Dasirachhara. But in the absence of the publication of the gazette and RS Khatian, they cannot sell their land on their urgent need.
Locals Noor Alam, Abdul Karim and Afsar Ali said, noticeable developments have taken place in 111 ex-enclaves in public and private sectors over the last four years.
The developments included electricity connection, community clinic, road, bridge and culvert, school, college, madrassa and national identity card. But the land issues were not corrected.
Most of the locals in Dasirachhara are solely depended on land. The land is their ultimate belonging when it is any emergency for money.
In many times, they require selling land for managing money for education, marriage, treatment and death cases.
Ex-president Altaf Hossain of Bangladesh-India Enclave Exchange Coordination Committee-Bangladesh's Dasirachhara Unit said, people of Dasirachhara are deprived of land-selling and purchasing due to lack of RS Khatian and non-publication of the gazette.
Marrying son and daughters, educating the children and treating the old and others are hindered for not being able to sell land, he added.
General Secretary Golam Mostafa of the Coordination Committee-Bangladesh said, a dispute has been created due to recording of my land in other's name by a vested quarter.
 He claimed that more than 50 ones in Dasiarchhara are facing the same problem.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mchhuma Arefin said, 'We've got in hand the gazette copy of 3275 RS khatians of Dasirachhara Mouja,' adding, 'Fixing the tax  of the neighbouring mouja, the land registration activities shall be started soon.'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop for journos begins in Gaibandha
Three-day 39th National Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan organised
Two houses burnt at Gafargaon
Two minor girls drown in Gopalganj
FF Khitish Chandra passes away
Two killed in two districts
Gaibandha Sadar UZ model mosque work begins
Dwellers of ex-enclave Dasirachhara cannot sell land


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft