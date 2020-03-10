Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:14 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Countryside

IGP for bridging police-people gap to ensure sustainable security

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 9: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary on Monday stressed bridging people with police for ensuring sustainable security to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030.
"Drug, terrorism and militancy have been identified as barriers to achieve SDGs, and police are committed to ensuring sustainable sincerity involving people adopting police concept", he said.
He came up with the remarks while inaugurated newly-built building of the Office of Superintendent of Police (SP) as chief guest here on Monday  afternoon.
Financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the construction began on July 18 in 2018  involving cost at  Taka 9 crore, said an official.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Lawmaker of Khulna 2 Constituency Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader, Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid,  Police Commissioner Dr. Khondkar Lutful Kabir, DIG of Khulna Dr. Mohid Uddin, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam, among others, present at the inaugural function.
The IGP said Bangladesh police are becoming people-friendly as they are working relentlessly to earn people's trust for building a peaceful society through ensuring law and order situation.
"As part of the development programmes of the government, the police force of the country has been modernised, and it has already become a people -friendly force reducing its gap with the people," he said.
"We have already achieved success in controlling militancy and terrorism involving common people who played the most important role side by side with positive of the country's mass media," he added.
Later,  IGP inaugurated Police Lines armoury at SP office and  attended welfare meeting of all units of Khulna range and KMP Police at Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop for journos begins in Gaibandha
Three-day 39th National Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan organised
Two houses burnt at Gafargaon
Two minor girls drown in Gopalganj
FF Khitish Chandra passes away
Two killed in two districts
Gaibandha Sadar UZ model mosque work begins
Dwellers of ex-enclave Dasirachhara cannot sell land


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft