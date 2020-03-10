IGP for bridging police-people gap to ensure sustainable security





"Drug, terrorism and militancy have been identified as barriers to achieve SDGs, and police are committed to ensuring sustainable sincerity involving people adopting police concept", he said.

He came up with the remarks while inaugurated newly-built building of the Office of Superintendent of Police (SP) as chief guest here on Monday afternoon.

Financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the construction began on July 18 in 2018 involving cost at Taka 9 crore, said an official.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Lawmaker of Khulna 2 Constituency Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader, Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Police Commissioner Dr. Khondkar Lutful Kabir, DIG of Khulna Dr. Mohid Uddin, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam, among others, present at the inaugural function.

The IGP said Bangladesh police are becoming people-friendly as they are working relentlessly to earn people's trust for building a peaceful society through ensuring law and order situation.

"As part of the development programmes of the government, the police force of the country has been modernised, and it has already become a people -friendly force reducing its gap with the people," he said.

"We have already achieved success in controlling militancy and terrorism involving common people who played the most important role side by side with positive of the country's mass media," he added.

Later, IGP inaugurated Police Lines armoury at SP office and attended welfare meeting of all units of Khulna range and KMP Police at Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office.























