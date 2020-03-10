

Chaugachha Press Club gets new body

Ziaur Rahman Rintu of The Daily Observer and Amedul Islam of the Daily Somajer Kotha were elected president and general secretary respectively.

Rahidul Islam Khan and Humayun Kabir Sohail were elected senior vice-presidents, Haroon-ar-Rashid joint secretary, Asaduzzaman Mukto treasurer, and Shyamol Dutta were elected organising secretary.

The other office-bearers are: Babul Akhter (literature and cultural secretary), Abdul Alim (magazine editor), Abdur Rahim (religious secretary), and HM Firoz Hossain (office secretary).

The executive members of the committee are: Abu Jafar, Professor Abul Kashem, Asadul Islam, Azizur Rahman, Alamgir Kamal and Abdul Uh Al Mamun.

















