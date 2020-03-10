Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:14 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Countryside

Chaugachha Press Club gets new body

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

Chaugachha Press Club gets new body

Chaugachha Press Club gets new body

CHAUGACHHA, JASHORE, Mar 9: New body of Chaugachha Press Club was formed at Mridhapara Women's College hallroom in the town on Saturday evening.
Ziaur Rahman Rintu of The Daily Observer and Amedul Islam of the Daily Somajer Kotha were elected president and general secretary respectively.  
Rahidul Islam Khan and Humayun Kabir Sohail were elected senior vice-presidents, Haroon-ar-Rashid joint secretary, Asaduzzaman Mukto treasurer, and Shyamol Dutta were elected organising secretary.
The other office-bearers are: Babul Akhter (literature and cultural secretary), Abdul Alim (magazine editor), Abdur Rahim  (religious secretary), and HM Firoz Hossain (office secretary).
The executive members of the committee are: Abu Jafar, Professor Abul Kashem, Asadul Islam, Azizur Rahman, Alamgir Kamal and Abdul Uh Al Mamun.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop for journos begins in Gaibandha
Three-day 39th National Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan organised
Two houses burnt at Gafargaon
Two minor girls drown in Gopalganj
FF Khitish Chandra passes away
Two killed in two districts
Gaibandha Sadar UZ model mosque work begins
Dwellers of ex-enclave Dasirachhara cannot sell land


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft