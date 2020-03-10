





PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Patharghata Municipal Unit President of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Md Khalilur Rahman Chaprashi died of heart disease at the house of his son-in-law Jashim Uddin in Barishal on Sunday at 12pm. He was 60.

His Janaja prayer was held at Patharghata Eidgah Field on Monday at 10am.

BNP Central Committee Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Vice-Chairman Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, Lawmaker Showkat Hasanur Rahman Rimon, from Barguna-2 Constituency and District BNP President Md Nazrul Islam Mollah, among others, expressed grief at his death.

Md Khalilur Rahman left his wife, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Binoy Bhushan Halder

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Binoy Bhushan Halder, the owner of Book House in the upazila, died while undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Sunday. He was 56.

He left behind his wife, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death. Various political, social and cultural organisations in the upazila expressed their grief in this connection.



Afsar Ali Sarder

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Freedom Fighter (FF) Afsar Ali Sarder of Harishpur Village in Raninagar Upazila of the district died of old age complications on Wednesday at about 8pm. He was 72.

His Namaz-e-Janaja was held on Harishpur Government Primary School field after Zuhr prayer on Thursday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard with state honour.

He left behind two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.















