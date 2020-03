BOGURA, Mar 9: About 1.86 lakh candidates are going to take part in this year's HSC examination at 199 centres under Rajshahi Education Board (REB), said official sources.

In Bogura, the exam will be held at 32 centres.

REB has already finalised the list of the centres.

Besides, the exam will be held at 28 centres in Sirajganj, 26 each in Pabna and Naogaon, 20 in Natore, 15 in Chapainawabganj, 40 in Rajshahi, and 12 in Joypurhat.