Three found dead three districts





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a boy from a mango garden in Atua Village of Barigram Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal Khalifa, 16, son of Ahsan Ali Khalifa of the same village. He worked in a furniture factory in Bonpara Mission Market area.

The deceased's family members said Abdul Awal remained missing from Sunday evening.

Later, locals discovered his naked body in a mango garden of the area on Monday morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a pond in Kolaroa Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Sonabhan Bibi was the wife of Badruzzaman of Kakdanga Village in the upazila.

The deceased's brother-in-law Asaduzzaman said Sonabhan was missing from Sunday evening.

Locals spotted her floating body in the pond nearby the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, the law-enforcers recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue. Kolaroa PS OC Munir-ul-Gias said apart from the sign of strangling with a towel on her neck, the body bore several injury marks.

However, on suspicion, locals caught Ripon, son of Shahidullah of the same village and handed him over to police. Ripon's other family members went into hiding after the incident.

Police are interrogating Ripon in this regard, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of an older man in Hizla Upazila of the district on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Yunus Kazi, 70, of Barojalia Village in the upazila.

The locals discovered the body hanging from a mango tree in the village in the morning and informed police.















