Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:14 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Thin sale of watermelon frustrates traders at Mohadevpur

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
M Shakhawath Hossain

Thin sale of watermelon frustrates traders at Mohadevpur

Thin sale of watermelon frustrates traders at Mohadevpur

MOHADEBPUR, Mar 9:  This season a dull sale of early watermelon is prevailing at different bazaars of Mohadevpur Upazila of the district due to higher purchase price and a light cooling yet.
The thin sale volume is creating concerns among  the seasonal  traders who are purchasing this early variety fruit from Joypurhat with a hope of  profit.
There is an abundance of melons in different bazaars at the upazila.
According to market sources, the hike in the price coupling light cooling is causing a cut to the sale volume.
Melon trader Sujon Kumar Mondol of Tatarpur Village at Sofapur Union said, during the last few weeks, he has purchased 250 pieces of melons from Joypurhat to sell these at Mohadevpur.  
The melons are brought by wholesalers from Barishal to Joypurhat first, and then, the retail traders of Mohadevpur are purchasing these from Joypurhat at Tk 1,700-1,800 per maund.
According to field sources, in the beginning of the season for the summer item, these third-handed melons are selling at Tk 2,300-2,400 per maund in Mohadevpur bazaars. During the same period of last year, 1,500-2,000 pieces of melons were selling daily. This year, only around 200 pieces are selling a day.
Sujon Kumar said he has been continuing the season's trading with the hope of getting good profit in the coming days despite his no-profit experience over the last few weeks.

In a deep concern, he said, "There is not much customers' response this year."
In three months of the last year, they each had a profit of Tk 40,000-50,000, which were enough for properly running their families including children's education.  
He said, "I didn't see any profit in two weeks."
A customer, Abdur Rashid of Helalpur Village at the upazila, said in the last year, they had purchased adequate melon, and this year he purchased it for the first time at Tk 60 per kg.  




He added this year he bought less quantity of water melon than last year's due to higher price of the fruit and the cooling prevalence in the locality.


« PreviousNext »

