Tigers down Zim in T20 starter to take 1-0 lead



Bangladesh's Liton Das plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match of a two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 9, 2020. photo: AFP

Zimbabwe chose to bowl first winning the toss in the underlit game but were proved as wrong since hosts built run-hill of 200 runs losing three wickets from stipulated 20 overs ridding on the bat of top order whiffers.

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das started from their ODI sublimation. The slaughterers stood 92-run's opening partnership, which is the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in the format. The previous top most opening joint venture for Bangladesh was also stood by these two. They assembled 74 against Sri Lanka in 2018 in Colombo.

Tamim went at 92 when he was 41 but Liton cashed in 59 runs off 39 balls before departing 22 yards. He hit five boundaries and three over boundaries. The stalwart completed his 3rd T20i fifty from 31 balls.

Mushfiqur Rahim had gone managing some quick scores. He collected 17 runs from nine facings. But Soumya Sarkar was absolutely phenomenal in his return. The southpaw missed the Test and ODI series since he got married recently. Soumya however, picked up his 2nd T20i fifty from 30 deliveries he faced and remained unbeaten playing cracking knock of 62 runs from 32 balls only. He sent balls to crowd five times and through the fences for four times.

Skipper Mahmudullah was alive with 14 runs to wrap up the innings as Tigers piled up 200 runs losing three wickets, which is their 3rd best T20i total. The highest team total for Bangladesh was 215 for five, which they constructed against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Chris Mpofu, Sikandar Raza and man on debut Wesley Madhevere shared three Bangladesh wickets among themselves.

Zimbabwe in reply, were quaking to score from the beginning. Hardly they could build a partnership against sharp bowling by home orb-throwers. Debutant opener Tinashe Kanunhukamawe was the leading scorer for travellers. His 28 was the only double digits figure among top four Zimbabwean batters. Batsman number-10 Carl Mumba was the 2nd leading scorer with 21 runs! But thankful 20- trio from skipper Sean Williams, wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami and tail-ender Donald Tiripano helped Rhodesians to accumulate a respectable total of 152 before being bowled out to concede 48-run defeat.

Leggy Aminul Biplob and speedster Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each while Afif Hossain, Shaifuddin and Shafiul Islam shared one wicket apiece.

Sounya Sarkar named the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.









The two-sides will engage in the ultimate clash of the tour on March 11 at the same venue.





Zimbabwe's tour of Bangladesh 2020After massive triumphs in Test and One-Day Internationals, Bangladesh keep dominance over visiting Zimbabwe. Hosts smashed guests by 48 runs in the 1st of the two-match T20i series on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and got 1-0 lead.Zimbabwe chose to bowl first winning the toss in the underlit game but were proved as wrong since hosts built run-hill of 200 runs losing three wickets from stipulated 20 overs ridding on the bat of top order whiffers.Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das started from their ODI sublimation. The slaughterers stood 92-run's opening partnership, which is the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in the format. The previous top most opening joint venture for Bangladesh was also stood by these two. They assembled 74 against Sri Lanka in 2018 in Colombo.Tamim went at 92 when he was 41 but Liton cashed in 59 runs off 39 balls before departing 22 yards. He hit five boundaries and three over boundaries. The stalwart completed his 3rd T20i fifty from 31 balls.Mushfiqur Rahim had gone managing some quick scores. He collected 17 runs from nine facings. But Soumya Sarkar was absolutely phenomenal in his return. The southpaw missed the Test and ODI series since he got married recently. Soumya however, picked up his 2nd T20i fifty from 30 deliveries he faced and remained unbeaten playing cracking knock of 62 runs from 32 balls only. He sent balls to crowd five times and through the fences for four times.Skipper Mahmudullah was alive with 14 runs to wrap up the innings as Tigers piled up 200 runs losing three wickets, which is their 3rd best T20i total. The highest team total for Bangladesh was 215 for five, which they constructed against Sri Lanka in 2018.Chris Mpofu, Sikandar Raza and man on debut Wesley Madhevere shared three Bangladesh wickets among themselves.Zimbabwe in reply, were quaking to score from the beginning. Hardly they could build a partnership against sharp bowling by home orb-throwers. Debutant opener Tinashe Kanunhukamawe was the leading scorer for travellers. His 28 was the only double digits figure among top four Zimbabwean batters. Batsman number-10 Carl Mumba was the 2nd leading scorer with 21 runs! But thankful 20- trio from skipper Sean Williams, wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami and tail-ender Donald Tiripano helped Rhodesians to accumulate a respectable total of 152 before being bowled out to concede 48-run defeat.Leggy Aminul Biplob and speedster Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each while Afif Hossain, Shaifuddin and Shafiul Islam shared one wicket apiece.Sounya Sarkar named the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.The two-sides will engage in the ultimate clash of the tour on March 11 at the same venue.