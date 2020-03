Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Media Cup Football,

With the participations of 48 media house teams, the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Media Cup Football, a yearly six-a-side football event of DRU, is beginning from 15 March at the Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka. The final is to be played on 24 March. A press briefing was held in this regard on Monday. photo: Observer DESK