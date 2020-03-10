Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
COVID-19 affects Football

Bangladesh postpones joint qualifiers of FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Following many other countries, Bangladesh also decides to postpone the remaining matches of the joint qualifier round of FIFA World Cup 2020 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Monday as a safety precaution on the eve of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading.
Bangladesh national football team was to meet Afghanistan rival in a joint qualifier of FIFA WC and AFC Asian Cup in Sylhet on 26 March. Afterwards, the boys are to face Qatar on 31 March in Qatar. On 4 and 9 June, Bangladesh was to meet India and Oman respectively at home. But, a COVID-19 outbreak forced the authorities to the postponement.
On Monday, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag comes before media at a sudden press briefing and confirms the news. There, he says, "We have been contact with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the last few days and just received an official confirmation from them today (Monday)."
"We were suggested to postpone the qualifying matches which were scheduled to be played in March and June to avoid considerable contamination of the virus. We agreed with AFC and will coerce thereby. AFC will notify us about the reschedules soon and we will inform you then," says the federation spokesman.  
Now, the federation is thinking to grant leave to the foreign coaching staffs. But, the matches of Bangladesh Premier League and Women's' Football League will continue.










