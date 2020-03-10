Corrupt traders out to capitalize on corona issue: 16 left parties

A joint meeting of 16 left political parties on Monday said a section of unscrupulous businessmen were out to capitalize on coronavirus issue.

The leaders present at the meeting said one packet of surgical masks used to have been sold at Tk60 which was found selling at Tk1400 yesterday.

They urged the government to take steps against those unscrupulous businessmen so that they can be prevented from making benefit out of it like onion price hike in the recent past.