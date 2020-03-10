Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Sagira Morshed Murder Case

Court accepts charge sheet against 4 accused

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday took the charge sheet in 32-year-old Sagira Morshed murder case into cognizance for trial.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order and fixed on March 15 for hearing on charge framing against the accused, said state prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.
After long 32 years of investigation into the murder of Sagira Morshed, a researcher of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam submitted the charge sheet on January 16.
The accused in the case are Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and their hired killer Maruf Reza. A total 57 prosecution witnesses were set in the 1,309-page charge sheet.
During the investigation, all  the four accused gave confessional statements narrating the incident.
On July 25 in 1989, the victim Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School in the capital's Bailey Road in a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.
Sagira, however, could not pick up her daughter as she was shot dead in front of the school. After the murder, the accused made a cooked up story of a mugging drama.
Abdus Salam Chowdhury, husband of the victim, filed a murder case against some unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day. But the trial proceedings of the case had been stayed for the last 28 years following a High Court order.


