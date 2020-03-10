Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Fakhrul accuses govt of hiding coronavirus news

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the government of hiding information about coronavirus cases ahead of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations.
"The government was long silent on the coronavirus and the cases of infections were discovered only yesterday. I don't know for sure but it seems the government disclosed the cases only after foreign delegates expressed unwillingness to visit Bangladesh at this moment," Fakhrul alleged at an event in Dhaka on Monday.
The BNP leader also claimed that the government did not take sufficient measures to cope with the possible outbreak of the deadly virus.  
"It seems to me that the cases were detected in Bangladesh much earlier but the government tried to hide the information," he said.    -bdnews24.com


