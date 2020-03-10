Video
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:12 PM
Five killed as tree falls on auto-rickshaw in Dhamrai

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent 

Five people were killed and two others injured after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila on Monday afternoon.
Dipak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai Police Station, said the incident occurred on Kaulipara-Mirzapur Road at Madartek around 1:45pm.
Four of the dead have been identified as Ayesha, 60, Majeda Begum, 65, Nuru, 65 and Shamsul, 70. Identity of the other person could not be known as of filing of this report as 6:00pm.  The injured have been admitted to Kawalipara Public Welfare Hospital.
 Seven people were returning home in an auto-rickshaw from Dhamrai's Balia Union Parishad, said OC Deepak. A tree on the Kawalipara-Balia road was being cut to widen the road, said Deepak, adding that the tree fell on the auto-rickshaw as the vehicle was passing by, killing five on the spot.
 The employees of the contractor tasked with the removal of the tree have managed to flee after the incident, the OC said.


