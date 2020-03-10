CCC Polls: Symbols allocated, campaign kicks off





Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, regional election officer and the returning officer of CCC polls, allocated the symbols at around 10.30 am on Monday at Jila Shilpakala Academy.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League got his party symbol 'Boat' while the BNP nominee for Mayor Post Dr Shahdat Hussain got his party symbol "Paddy Sheaf". Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh got "Chair', M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front got "Candle', Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam got "Hand Fan", and Abul Manjur of Peoples Party got "Mango".

Later on the Returning Officer allocated symbols to the aspirant candidates for 41 Councillors and 14 reserved women councilors.

Just after getting election symbols from the Election Commission, all the candidates have started their election campaign in their respective areas.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasanuzzaman said that nobody would be allowed to violate the election code of conduct. "Disciplinary action will be taken against the violators," he said.

He also said that a total of 14 Executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the code of polls conduct during the elections and campaign.

The Magistrates have already begun their works, he said.

Meanwhile, two Mayor candidates of two major political parties Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of AL and Dr. Shahdat Hussain of BNP have kicked off their election campaign from same place of Shah Amanat Mazar in the afternoon.

Dr. Shahdat Hussain of BNP first offered prayer at Shah Amanat Mazar and began his formal election campaign. Just after his prayer, Rezaul Karim of AL went there and offered prayer at the Mazar.

Both the Mayor candidates exchanged good wishes between them at the mazar premises.















