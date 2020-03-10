Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:12 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Home Back Page

CCC Polls: Symbols allocated, campaign kicks off

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 9: The election symbols have been allocated on Monday to the aspirants of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls slated to be held on March 29.
Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, regional election officer and the returning officer of CCC polls, allocated the symbols at around 10.30 am on Monday at Jila Shilpakala Academy.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League got his party symbol 'Boat' while the BNP nominee for Mayor Post Dr Shahdat Hussain got his party symbol "Paddy Sheaf".  Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh got "Chair', M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front got "Candle', Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam got "Hand Fan", and Abul Manjur of Peoples Party got "Mango".
Later on the Returning Officer allocated symbols to the aspirant candidates for 41 Councillors and 14 reserved women councilors.
Just after getting election symbols from the Election Commission, all the candidates have started their election campaign in their respective areas.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasanuzzaman said that nobody would be allowed to violate the election code of conduct. "Disciplinary action will be taken against the violators," he said.
He also said that a total of 14 Executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the code of polls conduct during the elections and campaign.
The Magistrates have already begun their works, he said.
Meanwhile, two Mayor candidates of two major political parties Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of AL and Dr. Shahdat Hussain of BNP have kicked off their election campaign from same place of Shah Amanat Mazar in the afternoon.
Dr. Shahdat Hussain of BNP first offered prayer at Shah Amanat Mazar and began his formal election campaign. Just after his prayer, Rezaul Karim of AL went there and offered prayer at the Mazar.
Both the Mayor candidates exchanged good wishes between them at the mazar premises.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corrupt traders out to capitalize on corona issue: 16 left parties
Court accepts charge sheet against 4 accused
US, Russia not to accept ‘Islamic emirate’ in Afghanistan
Fakhrul accuses govt of hiding coronavirus news
Five killed as tree falls on auto-rickshaw in Dhamrai
CCC Polls: Symbols allocated, campaign kicks off
Trader put on 3-day remand
France for more int’l pressure on Myanmar


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft