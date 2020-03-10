Trader put on 3-day remand

A Dhaka Court on Monday placed a trader of old Dhaka on a three-day remand in a case filed over sexually harassing a female student of Jagannath University (JnU) near Victoria Park in Old Dhaka on March 6.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari passed the order as the Investigation Officer (IO), also Sub-Inspector of Sutrapur Police Station, Shahdat Hossain produced the businessman Anwar Hossain with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for interrogation.









