Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:12 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan of Bangladesh: HC      
Cabinet approves draft protocol of cooperation

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The cabinet on Monday approved the amended the draft of the protocol signed in November 2011 to seek assistance from Russia to operate and maintain Ruppoor Nuclear Power Plant.
The governments of the Russian Federation and Bangladesh will sign the amended protocol soon.
The approval was given at the regular meeting of the cabinet held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office in Dhaka.
The cabinet at the meeting also gave its approval to the draft of Bangladesh National Museum Act, 2020 and the draft of '2nd addendum to the Protocol on Inland Water, Transit and Trade between Bangladesh and India.
"The Cabinet gave its consent to the protocol to bring amendment to the agreement between the Russian Federation and Bangladesh on cooperation concerning construction of Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh and its operation and maintenance," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters at a briefing at secretariat after the meeting.


