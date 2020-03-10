Struggling Nissan’s China vehicle sales drop 80pc in February

TOKYO, March 9: Nissan Motor Co's vehicle sales in China, its biggest market, dropped 80per cent in February as coronavirus concerns sapped demand, in another blow to the carmaker which is struggling to recover from a profit free fall.

The Japanese automaker said on Monday it had sold just 15,111 vehicles last month in the world's biggest auto market as demand for its Sylphy sedans and X-Trail and Qashqai SUV crossovers continued to tumble.

Nissan has been betting on growth in China to cushion the impact from its slumping business in the United States and Japan, where car sales fell 27per cent last month. -Reuters