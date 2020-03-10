Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020, 12:11 PM
latest 'Joy Bangla' to be national slogan: HC      
Home Business

Cornered ECB faces high expectations for virus response

Published : Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Mar 9: Economists increasingly hope for intervention from the European Central Bank at a meeting Thursday, expecting the institution to cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus on the already stuttering eurozone economy.
Faced with the "unknown and unprecedented risk" of the coronavirus, "will the ECB under the leadership of Christine Lagarde continue Mario Draghi's 'whatever it takes' policy, or will it return to the... era when the ECB's preferred option was to wait-and-see?" asked ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski.
Former president Mario Draghi's 2012 declaration that "within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro" is widely credited with stabilising the single currency area at the height of its sovereign debt crisis.
Responding to the coronavirus crisis, other central banks have already sprung into the breach.
The Bank of Japan and Bank of England have signalled more stimulus ahead, and the US Federal Reserve briefly jolted markets with a crisis-fighting 0.5-per centage-point rate cut last Tuesday.
But markets again plunged Monday as the impact of an oil price war launched by Saudi Arabia melded with virus fears.
Italy over the weekend locked down a swathe of its wealthy north.
Meanwhile as coronavirus cases topped 1,000 in Germany, ministers in Europe's top economy agreed a package of crisis-fighting measures, including 12.4 billion euros ($14.2 billion) of extra investments and easier access to top-up pay for workers placed on shorter hours. Further options weighed by Berlin include further billions in public spending increases and tax cuts for companies.
In its own statement on March 2, the ECB said policymakers "stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures".
The restrained language "suggests some reluctance to deploy all tools", IHS Markit economist Ken Wattret said.
But "liquidity assistance will be prominent," Wattret predicted, suggesting the ECB will look to buttress companies against cash-flow problems, as virus containment measures could increasingly hobble activity.
Left unchecked, cash bottlenecks could otherwise prompt a wave of bankruptcies. Analysts have suggested a tweaked version of the ECB's existing "TLTRO" scheme, under which it lends to banks on terms that become increasingly favourable the more they lend on to the real economy.
"The ECB could introduce a special facility targeting small- and medium-sized firms (SMEs) hit by the crisis with looser terms and conditions," Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet suggested. A source close to the ECB told AFP a "TLTRO targeted at SMEs" could be on the table.




The central bank's headline instruments, cutting rates from already historic lows or increasing monthly "quantitative easing" (QE) mass bond purchases, offer less room to scale up.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Struggling Nissan’s China vehicle sales drop 80pc in February
Iran Air says suspending Europe flights
Goldman cuts Brent forecasts to $30 on price war, virus impact
Air NZ scraps earnings outlook as virus impact mounts
Cathay could fly freight-only services on passenger jets
Cornered ECB faces high expectations for virus response
Robots step in as cheap labour dries up in Eastern Europe
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Tariqul Azam


Latest News
South Africa players ready to avoid handshakes on India tour
Saudi Arabia-returnee couple hospitalised
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
'Criminal' killed in exchange of fire
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
China quarantine hotel collapse toll jumps to 20
Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before corona hit
Germany reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
Most Read News
COVID-19: A global threat
Evaly blamed for misleading buyers
Qatar bars travelers from Bangladesh, 13 other countries
Finance Minister rejects proposal to devalue Taka
Wari child murder: Lone accused gets death
Living amidst misogynists…
Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
40 under observation as they come in contact with an infected person
Missing bride's body recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft