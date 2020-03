One Bank Ltd Head of MFS and Agent Banking Gazi Yar Mohammed

















One Bank Ltd Head of MFS and Agent Banking Gazi Yar Mohammed and Apex Footwear Ltd Assistant General Manager of Marketing Sagnik Guha signing an agreement for their respective organisations in presence of their senior officials at the corporate Headquarter of Apex Footwear in the city recently. Under the Agreement, OK Wallet customers will be able to make payment at all outlets of Apex Footwear Ltd across the country. photo: Bank